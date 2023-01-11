JUNIOR BASEBALL SIGNUPS
Oil City Junior Baseball signups are up and running. Interested parties can register between Jan. 1, 2023 and March 1, 2023 by going to: www.oilcityjuniorbaseball.org. Click on login, enter your information and then register your player(s). The cost is $45 for one player and $20 for each additional player. For more information, email ocjbaseball@gmail.com or contact us on Facebook.
HOOP SHOOT CONTEST
Franklin Elks Lodge #110 will hold its annual Hoop Shoot on Saturday, Jan.14 at the Franklin High Scholl gymnasium. Registration for the free-throw contest, which is for boys and girls ages 8-13 (as of April 1, 2023), will begin at 1 p.m. with the contest beginning at 1:30 p.m. For more information, contact Sam Lyons at 1-814-437-2204.