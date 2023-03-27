KIDS FISHING DERBY
The Heath Township Sportsmen’s Club will hold its annual Kid’s Fishing Derby on May 6 at Clear Creek State Park near Sigel. Registration and stocking will begin at 8:00 a.m. Fishing starts at 9:00 a.m. and will conclude at 1:00 p.m. The event is open to all kids up to 15 years of age. Prizes will be awarded at 1:00 p.m. Food will be provided for a donation. For additional information, call 814-752-6044.
VETERAN'S FISHING DERBY
After a successful first year the Heath Township Sportsmen’s Club will host the Second Veteran’s Fishing Derby on May 7 at the swimming area at the Clear Creek State Park. Registration starts at 8:00 a.m. and fishing will be from 9:00 a.m. until noon. The event is open to all past and present members of the Armed Forces. Lunch will be provided to the first 200 people to register. In addition to lunch, drinks and snacks there will be raffles, giveaways and other tokens of our appreciation for veterans. For additional information, call 724-883-6974.