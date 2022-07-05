ELEMENTARY FOOTBALL SIGNUPS
Oil City elementary football signups will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 12 at 308 Seneca St. in Oil City. Equipment handouts will be July 19 and July 21. For more information, go to www.ocelementaryfootball@gmail.com.
5K-10K & FUN RUN
Fox Street Church of God will be holding the Fox Trot 5K-10K and Fun Run at 8 a.m. Saturday, July 30 on the Justus Trail in Franklin. Interested parties can register online at www.milesforsmiles and the last day to register is noon on Friday, July 29. All funds benefit the Fox Street Church of God.