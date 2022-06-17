ENDLESS MOUNTAIN ADVENTURE RACE
Thirty-two teams will line up at the start of Rootstock Racing's inaugural Endless Mountains Adventure Race, a five-day expedition race running June 20-25 through north central Pennsylvania. With Clarion University serving as the host site, the 108 racers lining up at the start at 10 a.m. on Monday will paddle scenic waterways, climb and traverse rocky ridges and trek and bike through some of the state's most remote forests over five days and 342 miles. To complete the full course, which will remain a secret until the teams receive their maps hours before the start of the race, teams will have to travel 176 miles by bike, 81 miles on foot and 85 miles on the water -- using only a map and compass to guide them. For more information, visit www.endlessmountainsar.com. During race week, follow along at www.facebook.com/rootstockracing. Live tracking will be available through the race website.
FUN WITH FUNDAMENTALS BASKETBALL CAMP
Openings remain for the Fun with Fundamentals Basketball Camp being held Monday, June 20 through Friday, June 24 at Joe's Gym, located two miles east of Clarion on Rte. 322. The camp is for any boy or girl ages 8-14 and will be held from 9 a.m. to noon each day. The cost of the camp is $150 and includes 18 hours of instruction and a Dry-fit camp t-shirt. For more information, contact camp director Norb Baschnagel at 814-226-5098 or by email at nbaschnagel@gmail.com.