VENANGO COUNTY COON & FOX CLUB
The Venango County Coon & Fox Club will hold ham shoots on the next three Wednesdays (March 30, April 6, April 13). Registration is at 6:30 p.m. and shoots on those three nights will begin at 7 p.m. Ammunition will be provided and the kitchen will be open.
The annual Venango County Coon & Fox Club trout day breakfast will be held on Saturday, April 2, from 5 to 8 a.m. The following day, Sunday, April 3, will be a regular breakfast from 7 to 10 a.m.
A hunter education course will be held at the Venango County Coon & Fox Club on Saturday, April 16, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. For information about the course, call Bogan Goughler at (814) 657-7691.