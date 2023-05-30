FISHING DAY
The Coon and Fox Club will hold its annual Big Uncle Fishing Day on Saturday, June 3. The event is open to any Venango County resident, disabled veteran or anyone dealing with any kind of a disability. Registration will be held at 8:30 a.m. with the event running from 9 a.m. til noon. A meal will be provided and prizes will be awarded. For more information, contact Bogan Goughler at 1-814-657-7691.
GOLF SCRAMBLE
The Coon and Fox Club will hold its annual four-man golf scramble on Saturday, June 10 at Hi-Level Golf Course. The scramble, which begin with a 9 a.m. shotgun start, will feature, hole prizes, a Chinese auction, skins game and mulligans. Food and beverages will be provided and the cost is $60 per person. For more information, contact Hi-Level at 1-814-797-1813.