The chairperson of the Historical and Architectural Review Board addressed the Franklin city council and mentioned a potential update to the awning and sign ordinance, and the Franklin Kiwanis asked the city to fund the cost of some tree removal in Pioneer Cemetery, among other issues heard by council Monday.
Mathew Beith, chairperson of HARB, said that since there were some newer members of both city council and HARB, "we thought it was time to reintroduce ourselves," he said.
HARB all approved
Also planning to update awning and sign ordinance
Kiwanis--stuff for Pioneer cemetery, tree removal, asked city to cover cost
Benson asked for permission to put up string lights in alley near new Homegrown Kitchen location
Lou Slautterback praising the city of Franklin
Project updates
In other business, Jamieson told council the city has developed a survey to help plan for recreational needs in the city, which will be sent out to residents with the water, sewer and garbage bills, or residents can pick it up at city hall.
"I encourage everyone to fill that out and get it sent back," she said. "It will help us with budgeting." She said the city would like to have completed surveys back by October 14th.
In an update on the Downtown Pedestrian Safety Project, which is the replacement of the light poles on Liberty and the concrete around them, Jamieson said the remaining full foundations were to be drilled with new anchor bolts by the end of this week, and placement of the brick-stamped concrete for all the other areas was set to begin Tuesday.
She added that the open pit areas around the 10 remaining light poles will be filled with compacted aggregate before Applefest so "nobody will twist their ankle," which will be removed once the new light poles arrive for installation.
Blight prevention grant--they had to buy new houses, get underway with demolition because some of old ones on docket got bought
Complaints about boat launch on 3rd streets, have to have sediment removed. Jim: all the approvals and so on, waiting on it.
Fire study? What's this all about?
Other matters
Conditional offers of employment to two prospective police officers, waiting on paperwork.
Public budget workshop date set for Mon Oct. 17th at 3pm
Pedestrian Safety Commission meeting...what WRA came up with for safety improvements at Lib and Wash Crossing. Holding meeting about it at 6pm Oct 3 Is this public?
Pension obligation? What does that do?
Charles Gibbons reinstated as fair housing officer, someone?? reinstated as section 504 officer
Park and parade requests approved--homecoming parade, Pink Splash for the Cure, Tyler Care Ruck and Ride
Mayor traffic concerns around central elementary, meeting with Police chief again and bringing Wetzel this time. Central??
Jamieson--got some model ordinances from municipal league for fireworks, get Brian to look at those
Marshall so glad Homegrown Kitchen could fill empty space on Liberty street
Trick-or-treat date set for 6-8?? on Mon. Oct 31