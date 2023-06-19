According to Jeannie Ritchey, the acting Venango County Treasurer, landowner antlerless licenses will be available for purchase beginning today while fur-taker and resident's antlerless licenses will go on sale on Monday, June 26.
Licenses may be purchased at the Treasurer's office in the Courthouse Annex at 1174 Elk St., Franklin, or online or from any other agent that sells hunting licenses.
The Treasurer's normal office hours are from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. However, to accommodate hunters, the office has extended hours for the Week of June 26-30 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
To qualify for a resident license, a person has to be domiciled (maintains a true, fixed and permanent home and principal residence) in Pennsylvania for a period of 30 consecutive days immediately preceding application for a license.
For additional information, call (814) 432-9526 or (814) 432-9523.