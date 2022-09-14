HARB all approved
Charles Gibbons reinstated as fair housing officer
Someone?? reinstated as section 504 officer
Public budget workshop date set for Mon Oct. 17th at 3pm
Pension obligation? What does that do?
Park and parade requests approved--homecoming parade, Pink Splash for the Cure, Tyler Care Ruck and Ride
Complaints about boat launch on 3rd streets, have to have sediment removed. Jim: all the approvals and so on, waiting on it.
Fire study? What's this all about?
Pedestrian Safety Commission meeting...what WRA came up with for safety improvements at Lib and Wash Crossing. Holding meeting about it at 6pm Oct 3 Is this public?
Blight prevention grant--they had to buy new houses, get underway with demolition because some of old ones on docket got bought
Mayor traffic concerns around central elementary, meeting with Police chief again and bringing Wetzel this time. Central??
Marshall so glad Homegrown Kitchen could fill empty space on Liberty street
Jamieson--got some model ordinances from municipal league for fireworks, get Brian to look at those
Benson asked for permission to put up string lights in alley near new Homegrown Kitchen location
Lou Slautterback praising the city of Franklin
Matt Beith addressed, reintroduced HARB to council and its purpose.
Also planning to update awning and sign ordinance
Kiwanis--stuff for Pioneer cemetery, tree removal, asked city to cover cost
In other business, Jamieson told council the city has developed a survey to help plan for recreational needs in the city, which will be sent out to residents with the water, sewer and garbage bills, or residents can pick it up at city hall.
"I encourage everyone to fill that out and get it sent back," she said. "It will help us with budgeting." She said the city would like to have completed surveys back by October 14th.
In an update on the Downtown Pedestrian Safety Project, which is the replacement of the light poles on Liberty and the concrete around them, Jamieson said the remaining full foundations were to be drilled with new anchor bolts by the end of this week, and placement of the brick-stamped concrete for all the other areas was set to begin Tuesday.
She added that the open pit areas around the 10 remaining light poles will be filled with compacted aggregate before Applefest so "nobody will twist their ankle," which will be removed once the new light poles arrive for installation.
Other Issues
Conditional offers of employment to two prospective police officers, waiting on paperwork.
Trick-or-treat date set for 6-8?? on Mon. Oct 31