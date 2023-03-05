The Tri-City area Alcoholics Anonymous organization has provided the following updated information about when and where meetings are held regularly in the area.
Here is a rundown of those meetings:
Sunday
Polk — 5:30 p.m., Polk United Methodist Church, 715 Main St.
Tionesta — 7:30 p.m., Methodist Church, 208 Elm St.
Sandy Lake — 7:30 p.m., Main Street Borough Building, back door of police station; 3271 S. Main St.
Monday
Oil City — noon, Christ Episcopal Church, 16 Central Ave.; solution group, daily reflections.
Franklin — 7 p.m., St. John’s Episcopal Church, 1145 Buffalo St.; use 12th Street entrance; 12-step meeting.
Titusville — 7:30 p.m., Titusville Free Methodist Church, 42490 State Highway 27.
Clarion — 8 p.m. open discussion; and on the last Monday of the month, open speaker, Grace Lutheran Church, 421 Madison Ave., located behind the county courthouse
Tuesday
Knox — 6:30 p.m., St. Paul Lutheran Church, 1052 Twin Church Road; design for living group; big book study.
Franklin — 7 p.m., First Baptist Church, 1041 Liberty St.; big book study.
Titusville — 7:30 p.m., St. James Episcopal Church hall, 112 E. Main St.; daily reflections.
Wednesday
Oil City — noon, Christ Episcopal Church, 16 Central Ave.; solution group; big book snippet.
Titusville — 7:30 p.m. open discussion; and on the last Wednesday of the month, open speaker; First Presbyterian Church, 216 N. Franklin St.
Clarion — 8 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 700 Wood St.; beginner’s meeting.
Thursday
Franklin — 7 p.m., St. John’s Episcopal Church, 1145 Buffalo St.; use 12th Street entrance.
Marienville — 7:30 p.m., Presbyterian Church, 106 Chestnut St (Route 66); step-sisters women’s big book study.
Titusville — 7:30 p.m., St. Walburga Church School (behind the church), 120 Brook St.; big book study.
Seneca — 7:30 p.m., United Methodist Church, 196 E. State Road; primary purpose big book study.
Friday
Franklin — 7 p.m., St. John’s Episcopal Church, 1145 Buffalo St.; use 12th Street entrance; beginner’s group.
Marienville — 8 p.m. (last Friday of the month), Presbyterian Church, 106 Chestnut St. (Route 66).
Franklin — 8:30 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 1250 Elk St.; Franklin Friday night lead.
Saturday
Titusville — 10 a.m., Titusville Free Methodist Church, 42490 State Highway 27.
Oil City — noon, Christ Episcopal Church, 16 Central Ave.; solution group; 12x12 meeting.
Clarion — 6 p.m., Clarion United Methodist Church, 600 Wood St.; Saturday Gatherers meeting.
Utica — 6:30 p.m., Utica Church, 1957 Grant St.
Tionesta — 7 p.m., Methodist Church, 208 Elm St.; primary purpose big book study.
More information is available online at www.tricityAA.org.