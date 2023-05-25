Franklin's Caleb Prettyman, Cranberry's Laiyla Russell and Redbank Valley's Aiden Ortz and Cam Wagner will be competing in three events apiece at Shippensburg University this weekend while leading a large contingent of track and field athletes to the PIAA Class 2A state championships, which get under way today and run through Saturday.
It's a contingent that also features a pair of defending state champions in Redbank's Mylee Harmon and Union/A-C Valley's Hayden Smith.
Prettyman will be representing the Knights in the 800, the 1,600 and the 3,200 after qualifying in all three events. He'll be joined by teammate Nadalie Latchaw, who qualified for the state competition on the girls side in the 3,200 as well.
For Cranberry, Russell leads the way with a pair of District 9 championship qualifying performances in the 100 dash and the long jump while she also made it in the triple jump. The Berries will also be sending Scott Finch, who qualified in the boys pole vault.
Oil City will be sending a host of athletes as well, including Cam Crocker in the shot put and Charlie Motter in the javelin after they recently claimed the District 10 titles in their respective events.
Also making the trip east for the Oilers' boys team will the 400 relay of Ethen Knox, De'Vaughn Griffin, Jake Hornbeck and Isaiah Robinson. Representing the OC girls squad will be Baine Snyder in the pole vault.
Redbank Valley's Wagner enters as the state's top seed in the discus after winning the D9 title while he'll also be competing in the shot put and the 400 relay alongside Ortz, Owen Harmon and Ashton Kahle. Ortz will also be taking part in the 100 dash and the long jump.
On the girls side for the Bulldogs, Harmon returns to try to defend her state title in the 400 while she'll also run the 200 after claiming district gold in both. Rounding out Redbank's competitors will be district champion Claire Henry in the pole vault and Alivia Huffman in the javelin.
Union/A-C Valley has a pair of No. 1 seeds entering the meet, including Smith, who's the defending state champ in the high jump. Also earning a top seed for the Falcon Knights is Evelyn Bliss in the girls javelin. Both are fresh off district title performances.
The UACV duo will have plenty of company from their teammates with Landon Chalmers competing in both the boys shot put and discus, Skylar Roxbury in the 110 hurdles, Sam Morganti in the 400, Logan Skibinski in the 200 and the quartet of Morganti, Skibinski, Aiden Fox and James Blauser in the 1,600 relay.