Wrestling's "second season" gets underway today as five area teams will be competing in District 10 section tournaments at two locations. Franklin, Cochranton, Maplewood and Grove City will be at Sharon High School for the Section 2-AA event while Titusville will participate in the Section 1-AA tourney at Meadville High School.
Action at Sharon High School is to begin at 5:15 p.m. today while at Meadville, wrestling will commence at 3:45 p.m. Action will continue at both venues on Saturday with the championship finals set for 5:30 p.m. at each site.
Coach John Heckathorne's Franklin Knights have 10 wrestlers slated for action with two of those -- Cael Dailey and Jonah Heckathorne -- receiving first-round byes. Dailey, a junior, is 27-3 on the season while Heckathorne, a senior, checks in at 22-8.
The rest of the Knights lineup will include:
127 -- Dallas Ross (7-13) vs. Grove City's Will Schell (21-15); 133 -- Trenton Rice (12-13) vs. Grove City's Connor Naser (18-14); 139 -- Gilbert Dahlstrom (1-5) vs. Maplewood's Dakotah Crum (5-16); 145 -- Calen Hollis (9-7) vs. Maplewood's Andrew Proper (2-2); 152 -- Drew Kockler (11-14) vs. Conneaut Area's Logan Groover (10-9); 160 -- Ethan Hart (6-12) vs. Sharpsville's Matthew Colich (8-11); 215 -- Gary Kiselka (9-7) vs. Reynolds' Kolton Wilkinson (9-16); and Trenon Smith (1-7) vs. Conneaut Area's Isaiah Gilchrist (16-10).
The Cochranton Cardinals of coach John Svirbly will have nine matmen in action, four of whom received opening-round byes. That group consists of senior Kyle Lantz at 107 pounds (21-7), sophomore Kayson Smith at 121 (11-5), junior Blake Foulk at 133 (22-12) and freshman Cash Morrell at 139 (22-8).
Other Cardinals with first-round bouts are:
114 -- Cameron Boozer (3-12) vs. Mercer's Symba Signes (6-11); 127 -- Ben Field (8-13) vs. Commodore Perry's Shane Yeager (9-14); 172 -- Dar Singleton (0-11) vs. Maplewood's Zayne Smith (11-16); 215 -- Noah McMaster (15-14) vs. Sharpsville's Max Hernandez (13-15); and 285 -- Parker Haun (4-12) vs. Casey Resek of Reynolds (6-17).
In addition to Crum, Proper and Smith, Maplewood will have six other grapplers in action, including Cadyn Shetler and Chase Blake, who received first-round bye. Shetler, a sophomore, is 9-10 this season while Blake, a junior, enters at 20-12.
Also competing for the Tigers will be:
133 -- Mike Wickstrom (13-13) vs. Josh Tomasovic of Slippery Rock (14-11); 152 -- Landyn Reynolds (4-17) vs. Louie Dejulia of Reynolds (9-17); 160 -- Max Merchant (2-17) vs. Mercer's Levi Huffman (13-10); and 285 -- Koby Willison (2-16) vs. Grove City's Mason Boland (9-19).
Boland, Schell and Naser are three of 13 Grove City wrestlers who are entered the seven of the remaining 10 Eagles received first-round bye. That large group is made up by juniors Dominic Garzarelli at 152 (14-14) and Hunter Hohman at 160 (30-1), sophomores Cody Hamilton at 145 (26-1), Alex Hackwelder at 172 (22-10) and Ian McCreary at 189 (17-12) and freshmen Hudson Wolbert at 107 (23-8) and Hudson Hohman at 121 (23-6).
The other three Eagles and their first-round matchups include:
114 -- Anthony Davis (10-16) vs. Greenville's Gavin Grant (2-3); 139 -- Carl Bubenheim (6-20) vs. Katherine Hurley of Sharpsville (2-7); and 215 -- Adan Navarro (11-15) vs. Sharon's Muath Maani (15-12).
Titusville will also be sending a large contingent to Meadville and three of the 12 Rockets received opening-round byes. They are Trenton Rodgers at 133, Nate Stearns at 139 and Gavin Donaldson at 145.
The rest of the Titusville lineup is:
107 -- Sawyer Wolfkiel vs. Dom Snyder (General McLane); 114 -- Andrew Donaldson vs. Julian Wayne (Girard); 127 -- Coleman Huck vs. A.J. Scalise (Seneca); 152 -- Landen Wolfkiel vs. Austin Mello (Northwestern); 160 -- J.J. Miller vs. Ethan McAdoo (Harbor Creek); 172 -- Brock Covell vs. Michael McGrath (North East); 189 -- Kameron Mong vs. Graeme Minnis (Youngsville); 215 -- Burke Hancock vs. Jesse Kightlinger (Union City); and 285 -- Bryce Watkins vs. Clay Goodman (Seneca).