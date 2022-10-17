Justin Arner is a board-certified orthopaedic surgeon and partner at Burke and Bradley Orthopaedics at UPMC St. Margaret Hospital, off Route 28 in the Aspinwall area of Pittsburgh. He specializes in operative and nonoperative treatment of shoulder, knee, and hip injuries in people of all ages, with a focus in sports medicine.
He educates UPMC orthopaedic residents and sports medicine fellows and is also very active in clinical research. He has authored over 80 peer-reviewed articles in prestigious medical journals, as well as numerous book chapters and national and international presentations.
Arner reviews medical articles and is a committee member for the top journals and orthopaedic societies, and has won numerous prominent clinical and research awards.
He attended Shepherd University, where he played Division II football, then pursued his medical studies at West Virginia University School of Medicine. He completed his orthopaedic surgery residency at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center in Pittsburgh and then continued specialized training with a sports medicine fellowship at the world-renowned Steadman Clinic in Vail, Colorado.