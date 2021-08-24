Our beloved Father, Arthur J. Foster, 93, has gone to join our Mother Helen. He passed away at his home Friday, Aug. 13, 2021
He was born July 12, 1928, to Arthur J Foster Sr. and Anna F.( Kulling) Foster of Oil City who preceded him in death along with his wife Helen P Foster, son James E. Foster and son-in-law Tim Marciniack.
He raised six children, and worked hard to provide us with what ever we needed. There was always food on the table, shoes on our feet, and a roof over our heads. He taught us nightly Prayers, right from wrong and prepared us for life as an adult.
Choosing a career as a truck driver he spent years employed by Halls Trucking, Midpenn trucking and Gutman Oil. He was affiliated with the Teamsters Union of Pennsylvania. After retiring he bought his own truck and started his own company, Arthur J. Foster and Son Trucking, fulfilling a lifelong dream.
He was an avid sportsman and enjoyed rabbit and deer hunting with his dad and brother.
He is survived by a brother, Phil Foster of Arizona; daughters Janice Montgomery and Rebecca Marciniack of Ohio and Tracy Quinn of the home; sons Thomas Foster of Colorado and Arthur (Michelle) Foster of Ohio; and six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
There will be no calling hours or services.
Interment will be at Rynd Farm cemetery in Rouseville at a later date.
Condolences and memories of Arthur may be shared at http://www.sscfuneralhomes.com.