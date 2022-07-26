CLARION – Jana Ashley stepped down as Clarion University's women's basketball coach on Tuesday to accept a position elsewhere.
Ashley spent eight seasons as head coach of the Golden Eagles and had a career record of 55-152 (.267 winning percentage). Clarion's PSAC mark during that span was 33-120 (.216 winning percentage).
"I would like to thank coach Ashley for her years leading our women's basketball program," Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Dr. Wendy Snodgrass said. "We wish her the best of luck as she pursues these new opportunities." The department is currently working to identify Ashley's successor.
Ashley was an accomplished NCAA Division I assistant coach and former NCAA Division II player at North Alabama before taking over at Clarion for the 2014-15 campaign. Her best season with the Eagles came in 2016-17 as the team finished 15-14 overall and 12-10 in the conference. It was Clarion's only winning season during her tenure.
Prior to her stint at Clarion, Ashley spent a year as an assistant at Iona where she helped the Gaels go 26-6 and win the regular season MAAC championship and earn a berth in the women’s NIT tournament.
Ashley also spent five years each as an assistant coach at both Radford and George Mason.