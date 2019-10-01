In response to questions from the Clarion News concerning rumored irregularities in an account managed by the Clarion County District Attorney’s office, district attorney Mark T. Aaron said, “We terminated an employee on Monday (Sept. 23). We can have no further comment on any pending investigation.”
In cases where an investigation might cause a conflict of interest with a district attorney’s office in Pennsylvania, the state attorney general is usually asked to handle the investigation.
It is the attorney general office’s usual policy to neither confirm nor deny any ongoing investigations.
However, Karissa Hand, deputy press secretary for Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro, in response to an inquiry from the Clarion News, responded in an email, “(The office of the attorney general) can confirm that we are aware of the situation but we don’t have a comment beyond that.”