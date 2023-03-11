Stacy Burch, who works full time as a curriculum developer at Komatsu in Franklin, said she has loved writing since she was in high school.
Burch, who later graduated from Duquesne University with degrees in English and secondary education, moved with her family in 2013 to Brussels, where she taught English as a second language at a French-speaking school and helped design the school's English-speaking curriculum.
One thing that has encouraged her to continue writing is the response from parents about her first book, "A Way With Words".
"There were parents who reached out to me, thanking me for the representation," she said. The positive response "for sure" encouraged her to keep writing, but "I think I would have kept writing even if I received a negative response because it's (writing) what I love to do."