Redbank Valley 3, Punxsutawney 1
PUNXSUTAWNEY -- Redbank Valley clawed its way past homestanding Punxsutawney in a non-conference matchup on Monday by scores of 18-25, 27-25, 25-21 and 30-28.
The Bulldogs received several big performances in the contest, including an 18-dig and 11-kill effort from Alivia Huffman and a 26-dig, seven-ace outing from Caylen Rearick. Mylee Harmon added 21 assists and 12 digs with Izzy Bond going for 12 digs and six kills.
Redbank will host Forest Area on Thursday.
CROSS COUNTRY
Orioles sweep Tigers
Evan Wolfgong and Isabel Griffin each came away with victories as the Rocky Grove boys and girls cross country teams swept visiting Maplewood in the Region 3 opener for both teams held at Two Mile Run County Park.
Wolfgong led a 1-2-3-4 finish for the Rocky Grove boys as he took first place with a time of 18:20. Ethan Knapp followed in second place while Easton Adamczyk was third and Schiffer Anderson was fourth as the Orioles recorded a 16-47 win over the Tigers. Gauge Gierlach closed out the scoring runners for Rocky Grove in sixth place.
Lincoln Kier topped the Tigers in fifth place while the rest of the scoring runners for the Tigers consisted of Logan Kier (ninth), Zachary McGowan (15th), Jordan Downer (16th) and Hawk Post (17th).
Griffin crossed the finish line with a time of 24:06 to win the varsity girls race as Rocky Grove recorded a 15-50 victory as Maplewood only had three runners. Kaylin Jacoby followed in second place for the Orioles while Ellie Coyer (fifth), Sophie Wherle (seventh) and Ryleigh Baughman (10th) were also involved in the scoring.
Sylvi Wright was the top runner for the Tigers in third place while Rhynn Post was fourth and Laura Slagle was sixth.
Rocky Grove's Jayden Miller took first in the junior high boys race while Kaylin Adamczyk took first in the junior high girls race for the Orioles.
Rocky Grove will travel to Saegertown on Tuesday.