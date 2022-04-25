MERCYHURST PREP (9)
Madnendo (p) 2 4 0, Nelligan (cf) 3 1 2, Wells (1b) 4 0 1, Gates (c) 3 0 0, Schueth (dh) 3 0 1, Wojtecki (dh) 1 0 0, Majczyk (lf) 3 0 0, Learn (2b) 4 1 0, Regal (3b) 1 1 0, Berrios (3b) 0 1 0, Spagel (rf) 2 1 1. Totals: 26 9 5.
FRANKLIN (0)
Doyle (2b) 3 0 0, Guth (ss) 3 0 0, C. Wible (cf) 3 0 1, Kockler (p) 3 0 1, McCracken (1b) 2 0 0, Alexander (dh) 3 0 0, A. Wible (3b) 2 0 1, Wimer (p) 0 0 0, Karns (c) 1 0 0, Boland (rf) 3 0 0, Nightingale (lf) 2 0 1. Totals: 25 0 4.
Score by Innings
Mercyhurst Prep;103;203;0;--;9
Franklin;000;000;0;--;0
2B -- Mercyhurst Prep (Nelligan), Franklin (Kockler, A. Wible).
RBIs -- Mercyhurst Prep (Nelligan 5, Wells, Schueth).