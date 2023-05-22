at Butler
CRANBERRY (1)
Findlay (ss) 4 0 1, Morrow (cf) 3 1 1, Shoup (p) 3 0 2, C. Baker (c) 3 0 2, L. Baker (dh) 3 0 0, Carbaugh (rf) 3 0 1, Deloe (lf) 2 0 0, Galla (p) 0 0 0, Ward (lf) 1 0 1, Zerbe (2b) 3 0 0, Burgdorfer (1b) 3 0 0, McCloskey (cr) 0 0 0. Totals: 28 1 8.
MONITEAU (6)
Ealy (3b) 4 0 1, Wallace (p) 4 0 2, Book (c) 3 1 1, Matthews (1b) 3 1 1, Cook (ss) 4 1 0, Gillen (rf) 2 1 0, Ross (2b) 3 2 1, Kelly (lf) 2 0 0, Jamison (cf) 2 0 0. Totals: 27 6 6.
Score by Innings
Cranberry;100;000;0;--;1
Moniteau;010;050;x;--;6
2B -- Cranberry (Ward), Moniteau (Wallace).
3B -- Cranberry (Shoup).
RBIs -- Cranberry (Shoup), Moniteau (Ross 3, Wallace).