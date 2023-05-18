MERCER (4)
Bachman (ss) 3 0 1, Dupuis (p) 1 0 0, Ryhal (cf) 3 1 0, Amos (c) 4 0 2, Mattocks (p) 4 0 0, Fisher (2b) 2 1 0, Christie (3b) 2 0 1, Godfrey (lf) 2 0 0, Julock (1b) 3 0 0, Martin (rf) 2 2 2. Totals: 26 4 6.
FRANKLIN (9)
Guth (ss) 3 2 1, Fezell (cf) 3 0 2, McCracken (1b) 4 0 2, Wible (2b) 4 1 1, Kockler (2b) 3 2 1, Karns (c) 4 2 3, Boland (rf) 4 0 1, Nightingale (p) 2 1 1, McCandless (dh) 2 1 1. Totals: 29 9 13.
Score by Innings
Mercer;000;110;2;--;4
Franklin;002;151;x;--;9
2B -- Mercer (Martin), Franklin (Karns, Wible).
RBIs -- Mercer (Amos 2, Bachman), Franklin (McCracken 3, McCandless 2, Guth, Fezell, Boland).