COCHRANTON (16)
McDonough 4 3 4, Foulk 4 2 2, Carroll 4 1 4, Goodge 1 0 0, Field 3 1 1, Long 2 2 1, Hoban 2 3 2, Deeter 1 0 0, Albert 3 2 2, Yunik 1 0 0, Moore 4 1 1, Burnette 4 1 3. Totals: 33 16 20.
ROCKY GROVE (3)
Anderson (ss) 2 1 1, Wilson (2b) 2 1 1, Rice (p) 2 0 0, Hamilton (c) 2 1 1, Gavin (lf) 2 0 0, Bevier (3b) 2 0 0, Dunkle (3b) 1 0 0, Stone (rf) 2 0 1, Winslow (rf) 1 0 0, Patterson (cf) 2 0 1, Wetjen (1b) 3 0 1. Totals: 21 3 6.
Score by Innings
Cochranton;853;00;--;16
Rocky Grove;300;00;--;0
3B -- Cochranton (Long).
RBIs -- Cochranton (Burnette 5, Long 3, McDonough 2, Hoban 2, Moore 2), Rocky Grove (Patterson 2, Rice).