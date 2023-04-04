HICKORY (2)
Donatelli (2b) 3 1 2, Bertolisio (ss) 3 1 1, Leedham (c) 3 0 1, Lanshak (3b) 3 0 1, Fedele (1b) 3 0 0, Djakovich (p) 3 0 0, Cidila (cf) 4 0 0, Hillard (lf) 2 0 1, Ference (eh) 3 0 2, Uberti (rf) 0 0 0, Turosky (rf) 0 0 0. Totals: 27 2 8.
TITUSVILLE (3)
McDonald (rf) 4 1 1, Covell (ss) 4 1 1, Mong (1b) 2 1 2, Neely (c) 1 0 1, Titus (3b) 2 0 1, Thomas (p) 3 0 0, Baker (lf) 2 0 0, Wheeling (dh) 2 0 0, Burleigh (cf) 2 0 0, Schmidt (ph) 1 0 0, Sellen (2b) 0 0 0. Totals: 23 3 6.
Score by Innings
Hickory;200;000;0;--;2
Titusville;001;020;x;--;3
2B -- Hickory (Donatelli 2, Leedham), Titusville (McDonald).
3B -- Hickory (Hillard).
HR -- Hickory (Bertolisio).
RBIs -- Hickory (Bertolisio 2), Titusville (Titus 3).
CLARION (16)
Da. Smail (ss) 2 3 2, Lauer (p-2b) 5 1 0, Harrison (2b) 5 12, De. Smail (1b) 3 2 3, Girvan (rf-p) 4 2 0, Miller (lf) 5 0 0, Alston (3b) 3 3 3, Brinkley (cf) 5 1 0, Weber (c) 1 0 1, Watterson (rf) 1 3 0. Totals: 34 16 11.
CRANBERRY (2)
Burgdorfer (1b) 2 1 1, Morrow (cf) 1 0 0, Shoup (p-ss) 2 0 0, Albert (ss) 1 0 0, C. Baker (c) 1 0 0, Hanna (3b) 3 0 0, L. Baker (rf) 3 0 0, Deloe (lf) 2 0 0, Zerbe (ss-p) 2 0 0, Galla (p) 0 0 0, Findlay (2b) 2 1 1, Ward (cr) 0 0 0. Totals: 19 2 2.
Score by Innings
Clarion;000;367;--;16
Cranberry;000;002;--;2
2B -- Clarion (Da. Smail, De. Smail).
HR -- Clarion (De. Smail).
RBIs -- Clarion (Harrison 4, Da. Smail 3, Lauer 2, De. Smail, Miller, Watterson), Cranberry (Albert, Hanna).
UNION/A-C VALLEY (17)
Cooper (cf) 0 2 0, Armagost (cf) 1 0 0, Elder (cf) 1 1 0, Best (2b) 2 1 0, Trent Fleming (2b) 1 0 0, Sundling (2b) 1 1 1, Trey Fleming (3b) 2 1 1, McGarvey (3b) 1 0 1, Link (p) 2 0 2, Bobbert (lf) 0 0 0, Kerlin (lf) 1 0 0, Bauer (ss-p) 1 1 0, Courson (rf) 1 0 0, Salizzoni (rf) 1 0 0, Crissman (1b) 1 2 1, Elliott (1b) 1 1 0, Burns (rf-ss) 2 2 1, Bulisco (ss) 0 1 0, Schmoll (ss) 2 2 2, Preston (p-3b) 0 1 0, Ruth (c) 1 1 0, Early (rf) 0 0 0. Totals: 22 17 9.
FOREST AREA (1)
Gilliland (c-p) 2 0 0, Kuntz (1b-p) 1 0 0, Ridley (3b) 2 0 0, Dashner (ss) 2 0 0, Dietrich (p-1b) 1 0 0, Carll (lf) 0 0 0, Mohney (rf) 1 0 0, Lewis (cf) 0 1 0, Custer (2b-p) 1 0 0, Min Kim (cr) 0 0 0. Totals: 10 1 0.
Score by Innings
Union/A-C Valley;(10)34;--;17
Forest Area;001;--;1
3B -- Union/A-C Valley (Link).
HR -- Union/A-C Valley (Schmoll).
RBIs -- Union/A-C Valley (Schmoll 4, Crissman 2, Link 2, Sundling 2, Elder, Best, Trey Fleming, McGarvey, Bobbert), Forest Area (Gilliland).