TITUSVILLE (5)
Blakeslee (rf) 4 1 0, Covell (ss) 4 1 1, Titus (3b) 3 1 0, Neely (c) 2 0 1, Mong (p) 3 0 0, Stearns (2b) 3 0 0, Burleigh (cf) 3 2 2, Baker (lf) 2 0 0, Wheeling (1b) 3 0 2. Totals: 17 5 6.
FRANKLIN (2)
Kockler (ss) 3 1 1, Guth (dh) 3 0 0, McCracken (1b) 4 0 1, Karns (c) 4 0 0, Wible (2b) 2 0 0, Boland (3b) 2 0 2, Nightingale (lf) 3 0 0, Turner (rf) 2 0 0, Fezell (cf) 2 1 0. Totals: 25 2 4.
Score by Innings
Titusville;300;101;0;--;5
Franklin;000;020;0;--;2
2B -- Franklin (Kockler).
RBIs -- Titusville (Neely, Stearns, Wheeling), Franklin (Kockler, McCracken).
OIL CITY (4)
Teeter (p-ss) 4 0 1, Highfield (cf) 4 1 1, Lockhart (lf) 3 1 2, Motter (c) 3 0 1, McMahon (3b) 3 0 0, Stevens (rf) 3 0 0, Rybak (ss-p) 2 1 0, Dunkle (2b) 3 0 0, Barber (dh) 2 1 1, Geib (cr) 0 0 0, Ames (cr) 0 0 0. Totals: 27 4 6.
HICKORY (1)
Bertolasio (ss) 4 1 1, Fedele (rf) 2 0 0, Leedham (c) 1 0 0, Richards (s) 2 0 1, Donatelli (2b-p) 4 0 0, Lanschak (3b) 3 0 1, Djakovich (1b-p) 2 0 1, Jordan (cf) 1 0 1, Moreland (1b) 3 0 0, McKinnley (lf) 1 0 0, Ference (lf) 2 0 0. Totals: 25 1 5.
Score by Innings
Oil City;220;000;0;--;4
Hickory;000;010;0;--;1
2B -- Oil City (Lockhart 2, Barber, Motter).
RBIs -- Oil City (Teeter, Motter, Barber), Hickory (Richards).
KARNS CITY (3)
Bartoe (cf) 3 1 2, Jones (lf) 3 1 0, Metcalfe (p-ss) 3 1 2, Nagel (c) 4 0 0, Grossman (2b) 4 0 1, Hutchison (dh) 4 0 0, Neff (1b) 3 0 0, Callihan (rf) 3 0 0, Williams (3b) 4 0 0, T. Kelly (cr) 0 0 0. Totals: 31 3 5.
CRANBERRY (2)
Findlay (ss) 4 1 1, Morrow (rf-cf) 3 0 1, Shoup (cf-p) 3 0 0, C. Baker (c) 3 0 0, L. Baker (dh) 4 0 0, Carbaugh (p-rf) 4 0 1, Deloe (lf) 2 0 0, Zerbe (2b) 1 0 0, Albert (2b) 1 0 0, Burgdorfer (1b) 3 0 0, McCloskey (cr) 0 1 0, Shaffer (cr) 0 0 0. Totals: 28 2 3.
Score by Innings
Karns City;100;010;001;--;3
Cranberry;011;000;000;--;2
2B -- Karns City (Bartoe), Cranberry (Carbaugh).
HR -- Karns City (Metcalfe).
RBIs -- Karns City (Metcalfe, Grossman), Cranberry (C. Baker, Deloe).
YOUNGSVILLE (10)
Johnson (ss) 5 1 1, DeSimone (p) 3 2 2, Lucks (c) 3 1 0, Manning (1b) 4 0 1, K. Mesel (3b) 3 1 1, Dalrymple (2b) 4 1 3, I. Mancuso (cf) 4 1 2, T. Mesel (rf) 3 1 2, Senz (lf) 3 1 2, A. Mancuso (cr) 0 1 0. Totals: 31 10 13.
ROCKY GROVE (10)
Anderson (ss) 3 0 0, Hamilton (c) 4 0 0, Wilson (3b) 3 1 1, Wetjen (1b) 3 0 1, Patterson (cf) 4 0 1, Rice (dh) 3 0 0, Ross (2b) 0 0 0, Bevier (p) 1 0 0, Gavin (lf) 3 1 1, Whitling (rf) 1 0 0, Stone (cr) 0 1 0. Totals: 25 3 4.
Score by Innings
Youngsville;002;006;2;--;10
Rocky Grove;120;000;0;--;3
3B -- Rocky Grove (Gavin).
HR -- Youngsville (DeSimone).
RBIs -- Youngsville (Senz 3, DeSimone 3, T. Mesel, Dalrynple, I. Mancuso), Rocky Grove (Patterson, Gavin, Whitling).