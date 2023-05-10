SLIPPERY ROCK (14)
Kingerski (ss) 4 0 1, Double (lf) 1 2 0, Runtas (lf) 1 2 0, Mineo (p) 4 2 3, Bre. Galcik (3b) 4 2 2, Gordon (dh) 2 2 2, McCandless (ph) 1 0 0, Bro. Galcik (1b) 3 1 2, Allison (2b) 2 1 1, Darr (c) 2 0 1, Zandi (rf) 3 2 1, Covert (cf) 0 0 0. Totals: 27 14 13.
TITUSVILLE (0)
McDonald (rf) 3 0 0, Covell (2b) 3 0 0, Titus (3b) 2 0 1, Neely (c) 1 0 1, Mong (ss) 2 0 0, Burleigh (1b) 1 0 0, Stearns (dh) 1 0 0, Wheeling (ph) 0 0 0, Baker (lf) 2 0 1, Blakeslee (cf) 1 0 0, Sellen (ss) 0 0 0. Totals: 16 0 3.
Score by Innings
Slippery Rock;3(10)1;0;--;14
Titusville;000;0;--;0
2B -- Slippery Rock (Mineo, Gordon).
HR -- Slippery Rock (Bre. Galcik).
RBIs -- Slippery Rock (Bre. Galcik 4, Gordon 2, Allison 2, Zandi 2, Kingerski, Bro. Galcik).