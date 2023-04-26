GROVE CITY (5)
G. Renick (cf) 3 2 0, Hathaway (lf) 3 1 0, McCreadie (c) 4 1 2, Wade (p) 5 0 2, Swartfager (rf) 3 0 0, Miller (ph) 1 0 1, Earman (ss) 2 0 0, Martin (1b) 3 0 0, Adams (2b) 3 1 1, N. Renick (dh) 4 0 0. Totals: 31 5 6.
TITUSVILLE (4)
Stearns (dh) 3 1 0, Covell (2b) 4 1 2, Mong (ss) 3 0 0, Neely (c) 4 0 0, Titus (3b) 4 0 1, Thomas (p) 1 0 1, Schmidt (3b) 2 0 0, Burleigh (cf) 4 0 0, Baker (lf) 3 1 0, Wheeling (1b) 3 1 1. Totals: 31 4 5.
Score by Innings
Grove City;300;010;01;--;5
Titusville;000;130;00;--;4
2B -- Grove City (McCreadie), Titusville (Titus, Wheeling, Covell).
RBIs -- Grove City (McCreadie 2, Wade, Martin), Titusville (Covell, Titus, Wheeling).