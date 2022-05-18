CRANBERRY (12)
Lavrich (ss) 3 2 3, Forrest (cf) 5 2 2, Shoup (p) 4 1 2, Hanna (ph) 0 0 0, Rembold (lf) 4 0 1, Hartleib (ph) 1 0 0, Keenan (2b) 0 0 0, Bell (dh) 4 0 1, Deloe (pr) 0 0 0, Wenner (c) 4 2 2, Fento (3b) 3 1 1, Olson (rf) 4 1 1, Weaver (1b) 3 2 2, Comiske (ph) 1 1 0. Totals: 36 12 15.
NORTH CLARION (2)
Daum (c) 2 1 1, Hargenrader (2b) 3 1 1, Hartle (p) 3 0 1, Gilara (ss) 3 0 1, Peters (1b) 2 0 1, Carll (3b) 3 0 0, Irwin (rf) 2 0 0, Sliker (cf) 3 0 0, Wolbert (lf) 0 0 0, Rusiewicz (dh) 2 0 0. Totals: 23 2 5.
Score by Innings
Cranberry;300;430;2;--;12
North Clarion;000;200;0;--;2
2B -- Cranberry (Shoup, Wenner).
HR -- Cranberry (Lavrich 2).
RBIs -- Cranberry (Lavrich 4, Shoup, Rembold, Bell, Fento, Weaver), North Clarion (Hartle).