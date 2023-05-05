RUSSELL -- Rocky Grove's Aaron Wetjen, Schiffer Anderson and Trenton Rice drove in two runs apiece on Friday as the Orioles cruised to a 10-2 road win over Eisenhower in Region 3 baseball action.
Coach Geoff Sanner's Orioles (2-10 overall, 2-10 R3) scored two runs in the top of the first inning, one each in the third and fourth innings and three runs in both the fifth and seventh innings.
That was more than enough for starter Eli Wilson, who pitched 6 1/3 innings before Haydon Bevier came in to get the final two outs. Wilson gave up six hits and two walks with three strikeouts. Bevier had a walk and a strikeout.
Wetjen and Rice drilled two singles apiece to lead the offensive attack while Wilson, Bevier and Anderson had one single each. Anderson also made several sparkling defensive plays at shortstop.
Camron Jakubczak and Derek Childs had two singles each for Eisenhower while John Palmeri and Kael Hunt had a double apiece.
Rocky Grove will host Lakeview at 10 a.m. today.
Sharon 10, Oil City 7
Despite trailing for most the game, Sharon rallied for five runs in the top of the seventh inning to stun homestanding Oil City, 10-7 in a Region 2 showdown.
The Tigers got a sacrifice fly from Santino Piccirilli in the top of the first inning before coach Mike Highfield's Oilers, now 5-8 overall and 4-5 in the region, answered back as Charlie Motter unloaded a three-run homer in the bottom of the frame.
Oil City tacked on solo runs in the second and third innings and carried a 5-2 lead into the fifth when Sharon cut the margin to 5-3, ending the day for Oiler starter Will McMahon.
The Tigers tied the game at 5-5 with two runs in the sixth, only to see Oil City respond with two runs of its own to regain a 7-5 lead.
Down to their final three outs, the Tigers did not go quietly and took the lead for good on a two-out, two-run double by Hayden Scarmack. Piccirilli later doubled in two more insurance runs to cap the five-run inning.
Oil City had the tying run at home plate when the game ended.
The Oilers held a 14-9 edge in hits with Connor Highfield, Motter and McMahon going a combined 10-for-12. Highfield was 4-for-5 with a run scored and an RBI, Motter was 3-for-3 with a single, double and three-run blast and McMahon was 3-for-4 with a run scored.
Scarmack doubled twice and singled to pace Sharon (7-3, 6-3 R2).
Oil City will play Monday at Hickory.
Clarion 13, Franklin 0 (5)
Derek Smail tossed a two-hit, five-inning shutout while he also had two hits and drove in two runs as Clarion rolled to a 13-0 victory over homestanding Franklin in non-region play.
Smail allowed only a pair of first-inning singles before settling down to strike out 13 and walk only one in his five innings on the mound.
Smail also drilled one of the Bobcats' three doubles while Dawson Smail and Wyatt Watterson also stroked a double. Noah Harrison contributed a pair of singles and drove in two runs while Tanner Miller added a single and two RBIs.
Drew Kockler and Aidan McCracken each had a single for the Knights (6-8).
Franklin will return to action on Monday at home against Titusville.