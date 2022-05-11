On Tuesday, the Oilers dropped an 8-1 decision to Karns City in a non-region game under the lights at Pullman Park in Butler.
Oil City trailed 2-0 until Jacob Teeter singled in a run in the top of the third to cut the deficit in half. However, the Gremlins scored two in the bottom of the frame and added four more in the fourth to pull away.
Also adding singles for Oil City were Koen Bearer, Conner Lockhart and Lincoln Kauffman.
Alex Stevens went 3 2/3 innings and took the mound loss. He gave up 11 hits and two walks with two strikeouts. Will McMahon tossed the final 2 1/3 innings, giving up a hit and a walk with four punchouts.
On Monday, the Oilers used a big six-run first inning and held on for a 7-6 road win over Sharon in a Region 2 matchup.
Oil City banged out 11 hits as Kauffman led the way with a double and two singles while Connor Highfield added a pair of singles. Bearer and Lockhart chipped in with a double apiece while Teeter, McMahon, Matt Ames and Justin Dunkle all singled.
Motter picked up the mound win by going 2 2/3 innings. He gave up five hits and two walks with one strikeout. Bearer came on and pitched 2 1/3 frames. He allowed four hits and fanned one while Teeter finished up to earn the save. In his two inning on the hill, he gave up three hits and a walk and struck out one.
Sharon collected 13 hits in the loss as Mikey Rodriguez had two doubles and Dante Currie added a single and double.