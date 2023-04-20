Conneaut Area's Dawson Thomas drove in two runs and the visiting Eagles held on for a 5-3 win over Oil City in Region 2 baseball action on Thursday.
Coach Mike Highfield's Oilers, now 4-5 overall and 3-3 in the region, grabbed a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the second inning, but the Eagles took the lead for good with two runs in the fourth, one more in the fifth and two more in the sixth.
Oil City tacked on solo runs in the sixth and seventh innings to tighten things up.
Casey Rybak cracked a single and double to pace the Oilers' offense and he also scored twice. Jacob Teeter also doubled while Connor Highfield, Justen Dunkle and losing pitcher Will McMahon each singled.
McMahon started and went 3 2/3 innings. He gave up five hits, two runs (both earned) and five walks with five strikeouts. Alex Stevens came on and worked 2 1/3 innings. He gave up five hits, three runs and two walks before Rybak pitched a hitless seventh inning.
Gavin White led Conneaut Area with a single and double while Thomas and Trent Roncaglione had two singles apice.
Oil City will return to action today at Erie High.
Hickory 4, Franklin 3
MEADVILLE -- Hickory plated a run in the seventh inning to escape with a 4-3 victory over Franklin in a Region 2 clash at Allegheny College.
The Hornets struck first with two runs in the top of the first before the Knights countered with a run in the bottom of the second. Hickory made it 3-1 with a solo tally in fourth and Franklin tied it with two in the sixth before the Hornets won it in the seventh.
Kadin Karns singled and drove in a pair of runs in the loss for the Knights while Luke Guth, Ethan Nightingale and Nate Fezzell added a hit apiece.
Guth also started on the mound, tossing 4.2 innings, striking out 10 and walking five while giving up three runs (one earned) on three hits. Matt Wimer came on in relief, tossing the final 2.1, fanning six and walking two while giving up just the one earned run on one hit while being saddled with the loss.