Franklin 12, Girard 0
Noah Kockler fired a complete-game shutout on the mound and Carson Wible homered and drove in three runs at the plate as homestanding Franklin pounded Girard, 12-0, in five innings of Region 4 action.
The Knights put up four runs in the first frame and never looked back, adding three more in the second and five more in the fourth to put the mercy rule into play.
Kockler went all five innings, striking out four while allowing just two hits and two walks to Girard. He also added a hit and an RBI at the plate.
Carson Wible collected three hits in all, including a triple and the homer to go along with his trio of RBIs. Luke Guth also drove in a run on three hits, including a double, while Aidan McCracken doubled and drove in a pair on two hits. Alex Wible also doubled as part of two-hit, two-RBI day at the dish while Cole Harmon also pushed home a pair on one hit. Kyle Alexander added a two-bagger as well.
The Knights will be back in action on Wednesday at Northwestern.
A-C Valley 4, Cranberry 1
FOXBURG -- Bailey Crissman tossed a complete-game two-hitter and Allegheny-Clarion Valley/Union used a big three-run third inning to defeat visiting Cranberry, 4-1, in KSAC action.
Crissman allowed a run-scoring double to Cranberry's Kenny Lavrich in the top of the third inning, but the Berries managed just one other hit in the contest -- a single by Preston Forrest.
Crissman did not issue a walk and struck out nine.
Trey Fleming and Zach Cooper each had two singles for the Falcon Knights while Gary Amsler doubled. Also adding singles were Lane Bauer and Max Lowrey. Bauer, Amsler, Lowrey and Cooper each drove in a run.
Austin Shoup went five innings and took the loss. He allowed three earned runs on six hits and a walk with five strikeouts. Austin Fento pitched an inning of relief. He gave up a hit, a walk and an unearned run with a strikeout.