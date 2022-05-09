Isaac Clayton blasted a home run and Eli Moreland fired a complete-game shutout as homestanding Rocky Grove rolled to a 10-0, five-inning victory over Cochranton on Monday evening in Region 3 baseball play.
The Orioles (11-2 overall, 11-1 R3) posted two runs in the first inning and never looked back, adding one in the third, three in the fourth and four in the fifth to end it with the mercy rule.
Clayton drove in three runs on two hits, including the homer, while also scoring four times in the contest. Reece Henderson added a pair of RBIs while Travis Knupp and Eli Wilson each drove in a run on a hit as Rocky Grove plated its 10 runs on just seven hits, working eight base-on-balls in the process.
On the hill, Moreland allowed just three hits while fanning eight and not issuing a walk en route to the victory.
Jack Rynd accounted for two of those hits for the Cardinals, including a double.
Rocky Grove will return to the diamond on Wednesday when it travels to Union City.
Cranberry 10, Keystone 4
Kenny Lavrich homered homered and drove in three runs to lead homestanding Cranberry to a 10-4 decision over Keystone in a KSAC showdown.
The Berries jumped out to a 2-0 lead after the first inning before providing some separation with a four-run second that included Lavrich's two-run blast. The Panthers answered with two in the third and two more in the fifth, but Cranberry kept them at bay with a run in the fourth and three in the sixth.
Austin Shoup also drove in three runs for the Berries on a 3-for-3 effort from the dish while Nate Rembold also drove in a pair on two hits. Preston Forrest added two hits as well.
Lavrich also started on the mound and struck out seven while giving up two earned runs on one hit and five walks in 2.1 innings of work. Shoup came on and earned the win, going two innings, fanning four and allowing two unearned runs on two hits along the way. Austin Fento game on to toss the final 2.2 scoreless innings, striking out three and giving up just one hit.
Chaz Renniger, Aidan Sell, Cole Henry and Sam Hogue tallied Keystone's four hits.
A-C Valley 2, Brockway 1
FOXBURG -- Lane Bauer drove in tying run in the bottom of the seventh inning and Trey Fleming followed with a game-winning sacrifice fly as Allegheny-Clarion Valley rallied to beat visiting Brockway, 2-1.
Coach John Irwin's Falcons, now 9-5 on the season, trailed 1-0 until the bottom of the seventh. Sebastian Link and Zeke Causey delivered singles and wound up scoring the tying and winning runs.
Bailey Crissman went 6 1/3 strong innings, allowing just three hits and a run with three walks and five strikeouts. Ryan Cooper got the final two outs in the top of the seventh to pick up the mound win, striking out both batters he faced.
A-C Valley finished with nine hits as Cooper, Max Lowrey and Causey had two singles apiece, Tony Salizzoni doubled while Bauer and Link had one single each.
Ezra Swanson had two singles for the Rovers and Matthew Brubaker also singled and drove in Swanson for the team's lone run.
A-C Valley will play today at Clarion.