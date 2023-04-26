Grove City 5, Titusville 4 (8)
TITUSVILLE -- Hayden McCreadie brought home the winning run with a single in the top of the eighth inning and Ben Fischer came on to pitch a scoreless bottom of the eighth to earn the win as Grove City downed Titusville, 5-4, in eight innings in Region 2 action.
The Eagles plated three runs in the top of the first inning before adding a run in the fifth on an RBI double by McCreadie, only to see the Rockets fight back to knot the game at 4-4 with a run in the fourth and three more in the fifth.
The score stayed the same until the eighth as McCreadie drove in Ethan Adams, who reached on an error before stealing second, with a single down the left-field line. Caden Wade also finished with two hits for the Eagles while Luke Miller and Adams each had a single.
Jaxon Covell cracked a double and a single for the Rockets (7-2 overall, 5-2 R 2), Mason Titus and Drew Wheeling belted a run-scoring double apiece while Hunter Thomas added a single.
Titusville will host Conneaut Area today.