Oil City picked up its first win of the young season in thrilling fashion on Wednesday evening as pinch runner Matt Ames scored on a wild play in the bottom off the seventh inning for a walk-off, 3-1 victory over visiting Sharon in a Region 2 showdown.
With the game tied at three heading into the bottom of the seventh, Charlie Motter led off with a single before Ames came on to pinch run for him. Mike McFarland was then hit by a pitch to put runners on first and second, setting up a sacrifice bunt situation for Will McMahon.
The freshman laid down a beauty down the third base lane and the Tigers tried to cut down the lead runner at third, but Ames collided with the man covering the base and the throw got away, allowing him to race home for the victory.
Motter and Connor Highfield each went 2-for-4 in the victory with an RBI each in the win for the Oilers (1-3) while McMahon and Jake Hornbeck collected two hits each as well. Jacob Teeter added an RBI on one hit. Highfield notched the team's lone extra-base hit, a double.
Teeter earned the win on the mound, tossing a scoreless seventh in relief of Highfield, who went the first 3 2/3 innings before giving way to Motter, who went 2 1/3.
Franklin 13, Seneca 1 (5)
ERIE -- Carson Wible ripped a home run and doubled twice on his way to five RBIs as Franklin hit the road to make short work of Seneca, 13-1, in a Region 4 matchup that lasted just five frames.
The Knights came out of the gates swinging the sticks as they put up five runs in the first when Luke Guth and Wible banged out back-to-back doubles before Noah Kockler singles home a run. After an Aiden McCracken walk, Kyle Alexander capped off the outburst by blasting a three-run homer.
That would proved to be more than enough offense for the win, but Franklin added three insurance runs in the second when Guth tripled, Wible doubled again, Kockler doubled and McCracken added a third two-bagger in the frame. Franklin added another run in the fourth before bringing the game to a premature end with a four-run fifth that included Wible's homer, a three-run shot.
Kockler finished with three RBIs on three hits while Guth went 4-for-4 at the plate while also getting the win on the mound, going three innings, striking out six, walking one and giving up just one earned run on one hit. Zach Boland came on in relief and fired two scoreless innings, fanning a pair and walking one.
C-L 3, DCC 1 (8)
DuBOIS -- Clarion-Limestone's Bryson Huwar had a game to remember as the homered at the plate and nearly tossed a no-hitter on his way to picking up a complete-game, extra-inning win on the mound in a 3-1 victory over homestanding DuBois Central Catholic.
And, if all that wasn't enough, the senior pitcher also went over 100 strikeouts for his career.
After three scoreless frames, Huwar finally broke the tie with his blast in the top of the fourth before he carried his no-hitter on the mound into the seventh inning. But, down to their last at-bat, DCC managed to end the no-no and the shutout, tying the game at 1-all.
The Lions, though, countered in the top of the eighth when Jordan Hesdon double before being chased home on a single by Nick Aaron. Aaron was then plated by Jase Ferguson for an insurance run.
With the two-run cushion, Huwar finished what he started, getting the final three outs and the win on his way to a nine-strikeout performance in which he gave up just three hits and a walk.