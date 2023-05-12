Kane 3, Union/A-C Valley 1
KANE -- Union/A-C Valley doubled up homestanding Kane in hit column, but not on the scoreboard as the Wolves pulled out a 3-1 victory in District 9 action.
Despite being outhit 8-4, Kane posted two runs in the fourth and another in the fifth while the Falcon Knights could only counter with one in their half of the fifth.
Seth Best and Sebastian Link led U/ACV with two hits apiece while Trey Fleming, Lane Bauer, Bailey Crissman and Chase Ruth added a hit apiece. Ruth accounted for the Falcon Knights lone RBI.
Crissman was saddled with the loss, going 4.2 innings, striking out six and walking one while giving three runs (none earned) on just three hits. Link came on in relief and went the final 1.1, fanning two and giving up just one knock.
SOFTBALL
Johnsonburg 10, Cranberry 8
JOHNSONBURG -- One tough inning proved to be the difference as Cranberry went on the road and dropped a 10-8 decision to Johnsonburg on Friday in District 9 softball play.
The Rams struck first with two runs in the first before the Berries tied it with two of their own in the fourth. They would then take the lead with two more in the top of the fifth, but, in the bottom of the frame, Johnsonburg exploded for seven runs to take control. Cranberry battled back with four runs in the sixth, but a comeback wasn't in the cards.
Kendell Findlay drove in three runs on two hits in the loss while Cassie Scarbrough doubled and drove in two runs on two hits. Autumn Reisinger roped a triple and a double with Denali Wenner, Jadyn Shumaker, Keelie Schneider and McKaylah Smith each adding a two-bagger. Shumaker and Smith also tacked on an RBI each.
Cranberry will next host Moniteau on Monday.