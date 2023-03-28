Oil City 4, Greenville 3
GREENVILLE -- Connor Highfield doubled and drove in a pair of runs as Oil City rallied in the top of the seventh inning to record their first win of the season, 4-3, over Greenville in non-region action.
The Trojans tallied two runs in the fourth and one in the fifth to sport a 3-0 lead, only to have the Oilers (1-2 overall) strike late with four runs in the seventh to take away the win.
Jacob Teeter, Hank Lockhart and Casey Rybak also stroked doubles for the Oilers with Teeter and Lockhart each driving in a run. Matt Ames chipped in with a pair of singles while Will McMahon added a single.
McMahon started on the mound and worked the first six innings to earn the win. He gave up three earned runs on five hits and six strikeouts and one walk. Teeter pitched a perfect bottom of the seventh to get the save.
Oil City will host Cranberry on Thursday.
Union/A-C Valley 7, North Clarion 1
DUBOIS -- Bailey Crissman allowed just one run over 6.2 innings of work on the mound as Union/Allegheny-Clarion Valley upended North Clarion, 7-1, in KSAC play in DuBois.
It was the Wolves who struck first with a run in the top of the first, but they would never score again, holding that lead until the bottom of the fourth when the Falcon Knights put up two runs. They would add four more in the fifth and another in the sixth to set the final.
Zach Cooper, Lane Bauer and Caden Burns ripped two hits apiece in the victory with Bauer and Burns also driving in a run each. Seth Best also blasted an RBI triple and Sebastian Link singled and drove in a run.
Crissman struck out four while earning the win, giving up just the one earned run on six hits and two walks. Link came on in relief to record the final out, fanning the only batter he faced.
Kyle Rusiewicz doubled as part of a two-hit effort for the Wolves. Aiden Hartle took the loss on the hill, going all six innings and striking out eight while give up seven runs (six earned) on 10 hits and a walk.