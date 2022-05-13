Luke Guth ripped a pair of doubles and drove in five runs on Friday as Franklin routed visiting Seneca on Senior Night, 13-3, in a five-inning Region 4 baseball clash.
The Knights' had a trio of seniors step up big in the contest in Noah Kockler, Donovan Fike and Colton Cunningham.
Kockler collected two hits, including a double, while also picking up the win on the mound, tossing three innings, striking out three while walking two and giving up three runs (two earned) on four hits. Cunningham ripped a double on his way to a two-hit, two-RBI performance while Fike also slashed two hits for two RBIs.
Franklin, which increased its record to 11-5 overall and 8-5 in the region, trailed 3-2 midway through the third before exploding for eight runs in the bottom of the frame and adding three more in the fourth to bring the mercy rule into play.
Matthew Wimer came on in relief of Kockler to fire two scoreless innings, fanning three and walking one without allowing a hit.
Franklin will travel to Fairview on Monday.
Clarion 8, Oil City 4
CLARION -- Despite getting first-inning home runs from Jacob Teeter and Connor Highfield, Oil City's baseball team couldn't hold an early 4-0 lead and wound up dropping a non-region road game to Clarion, 8-4.
Teeter gave coach Steve Pikna's Oilers (4-12) a quick 1-0 lead with a one-out solo home run in the top of the first and Highfield later slammed a two-run homer to make it 3-0. Elijah Brosius capped off the big inning with an RBI single that scored Charlie Motter.
However, that was all the scoring for Oil City while Clarion chipped away with two runs in the third, one in the fourth, three in the fifth and two more in the sixth.
Dawson Smail cracked a double and triple to pace the Bobcats while Daunte Girvan added a single and double and Derek Smail doubled. Noah Harrison chipped in with a single.
The Oilers finished with 10 hits as Teeter singled and homered, Will McMahon, Brosius and Lincoln Kauffman had two singles apiece, Highfield homered and Motter singled.
Oil City will return to action on Monday at Hickory.
Rocky Grove 15, Youngsville 0 (4)
Senior Aaron Burkhardt singled twice, scored three runs, knocked in a pair and was the winning pitcher as Rocky Grove cruised to a 15-0 four-inning Region 3 home win over Youngsville on Senior Day..
Trevor Hamilton, Braden Eyler, Haden Abel and Brett Stevenson all contributed two RBIs apiece while Travis Knupp and Eli Moreland also drove in a run.
Michael Shields belted the game's only extra-base hit -- a triple. Adding singles for coach Geoff Sanner's Orioles (14-2 overall, 14-1 R3) were Knupp, Moreland, Eyler and Stevenson.
JamesJohnson had the lone hit for the Eagles, a single.
Burkhardt pitched the first three innings to earn the victory. He gave up a hit and two walks with six strikeouts. Hamilton worked a scoreless inning of relief, walking one and fanning one.
Rocky Grove will host Saegertown (14-2, 13-1 R3) in a pivotal showdown on Monday to determine the region champion. Game time is set for 4 p.m.