BASEBALL
Hickory 10, Oil City 0
HERMITAGE -- Tyson Djakovich fired a no-hitter while Luca Bertolasio went 4-for-4 with four runs scored as Hickory recorded a 10-0, six-inning victory over visiting Oil City in Region 2 action.
Djakovich pitched all six frames, striking out five and walking three in picking up the mound win. He also helped out on offense with a single and an RBI.
The Hornets (13-2 overall, 12-2 R 2) finished with 11 hits as Joey Fazzone had two hits, including a home run, and had three RBIs. Clay Wiesen, DJ Donatelli, Max Moreland and Johnny Leedham each added a single with Leedham driving in three runs and Wiesen, Donatelli and Moreland knocking in one apiece.
Alex Stevens took the loss for the Oilers (4-13, 4-10), allowing 10 runs, five earned, on 11 hits with three strikeouts and three walks.
Oil City will travel to Warren today.