Mercyhurst Prep 9, Franklin 0
Five defensive errors spelled doom for Franklin in a 9-0 loss to visiting Mercyhurst Prep in a Region 4 showdown.
The Lakers put up a run in the first, three in the third, two in the fourth and three more in the sixth, but just one of those nine runs was earned due to lapses in the field.
Mercyhurst outhit the Knights just 5-4 in the decision with Carson Wible, Noah Kockler, Alex Wible and Ethan Nightingale recording one hit apiece in the loss. Kockler and Aaron Wible's were of the two-base variety.
Jake Manendo earned the complete-game win for Mercyhurst, striking out nine, while Mike Nelligan drove in five runs.
Kockler was hit with the loss on the mound, tossing 3.1 innings, striking out three and walking four while giving up three hits for six runs, just one earned.