Cranberry's Preston Forrest and Nate Rembold drilled three hits apiece while Austin Shoup and Austin Fento combined to scatter six hits as the Berries defeated visiting Karns City, 7-3 in a KSAC baseball matchup on Thursday.
The game was tied 2-2 before the Berries (2-3) took the lead for good with two runs in the bottom of the fifth inning and added three more in the sixth.
Forrest and Rembold each collected three singles with Forrest driving in two runs and Rembold one.
Shoup and Ashton Weaver added a double apiece while Nate Bell capped off the nine-hit attack with a single.
Shoup picked up the mound win, going five innings and allowing four hits and a walk with seven strikeouts. Both of the runs he gave up were unearned. Fento earned the save with two innings of relief. He gave up two hits, a run and a walk with five punchouts.
Zack Blair had a pair of singles for the Gremlins (6-4) while Hobie Bartoe, Cole Sherwin, Mike Neff and Braeden Rodgers chipped in with one single apiece.
Cranberry will play at noon on Saturday at Clarion-Limestone.