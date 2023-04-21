Erie 6, Oil City 5 (10)
ERIE -- Erie high plated a run in the bottom of the 10th inning for a walk off victory over visiting Oil City in a non-region thriller.
The Oilers plated two in the second to grab a 2-1 advantage before the Royals appeared to take control of the game with three in the third and another in the fourth for a 5-2 edge. But, Oil City plated three in the top of the sixth to tie it before Erie eventually walked it off in extra frames.
Connor Highfield, Hank Lockhart, Charlie Motter, Will McMahon, Alex Stevens, Casey Rybak and Braylon Barber notched a hit apiece in the loss with Barber and Highfield doubling. Barber also drove in a pair of runs while McMahon added an RBI.
Motters started on the mound tossed the first three frames, striking out three and walking one while giving up four runs (three earned) on four hits. Rybak came on in relief and went the rest of the way, fanning three of his own and walking two while giving up just two runs (one earned) on four hits over 6.2 innings while being hit with the loss.
The Oilers will host Franklin on Monday.
Grove City 12, Franklin 6
GROVE CITY -- Andrew Swartfager slapped a pair of singles and drove in three runs as Grove City jumped out to an 11-1 lead and never looked back in handing visiting Franklin a 12-6 defeat in Region 2 action.
Coach Brian Schmidt's Knights (3-5 overall, 1-5 R 2) fought back with six runs in the middle three frames on an RBI double by Aiden McCracken in the third, a three-run double by Drew Kockler in the fourth and a two-run home run by Zach Boland in the fifth, but it wasn't enough to overcome the early deficit. McCracken also had two singles to go with his double while Ethan Nightingale also hit a double.
Caden Wade had a double, a single and two RBIs for the Eagles, Nolan Renick singled and knocked in a pair of runs, Gavin Renick, Michael Earman and Kamden Martin each had a single while Hayden McCreadie added two RBIs.
Lucas Shaffert started on the mound and worked 3 2/3 innings to get the win. He gave up four runs, three earned, on three hits with two strikeouts and four walks.
Boland took the loss for the Knights, giving up nine runs, six earned, on six hits with four strikeouts and five walks in two innings of work.
Franklin will travel to Oil City on Monday.
Slippery Rock 7, Titusville 5
SLIPPERY ROCK -- Brett Galcik went 3-for-3 at the plate with two runs scored and three RBIs as Slippery Rock handed visiting Titusville its first loss in Region 2 play following a 7-5 decision.
Galcik drilled a double as part of his three-hit outing while Sal Mineo slapped two singles, Dylan Gordon belted a double and Nick Kingerski and Brody Galcik each added a single.
Austan Runtas started on the mound and worked 6 2/3 innings to earn the win. He gave up five runs, three earned, on six hits with five strikeouts and one walk. Mineo came in to record the final out and get the save.
Jaxon Covell cracked a double and a single for Titusville, Ashton Burleigh also hit a double while Kam Mong, Kasen Neely and Brett Schmidt each added a single.
Titusville will host Conneaut Area on Monday.