Grove City 10, Oil City 3
Ethan Adams and Kamden Martin combined to go 8-for-9 at the plate with two runs scored and five RBIs as Grove City came away with a 10-3 road win over Oil City in a Region 2 matchup.
The Eagles (7-8 overall, 6-7 R 2) jumped out to a 6-2 lead through three innings of play before putting th game away with a run in the fifth and three more in the seventh. Coach Mike Highfield's Oilers (5-12, 4-9) added a run in the fifth.
Adams went 4-for-5 with a run scored and three RBIs to lead the Eagles on offense while Martin was 4-for-4 with a run scored and two RBIs. Gavin Renick and Caden Wade each added a double and a single.
Jacob Teeter had a single, a run scored and two RBIs for the Oilers, Hank Lockhart had a single and an RBI while Casey Rybak and Matt Ames each added a single and a run scored.
Martin also earned the win on the mound, allowing two runs, one earned, on three hits with two strikeouts in four innings.
Teeter took the loss, giving up seven runs, five earned on 10 hits with one strikeout and three walks in five innings.
Oil City will travel to Franklin on Wednesday.
Hickory 13, Franklin 6
HERMITAGE -- Luca Bertolasio drilled a pair of two-run home runs and finished with five RBIs as Hickory rallied from an early 6-0 deficit to record a 13-6 victory over visiting Franklin in Region 2 play.
Coach Brian Schmidt's Knights (6-12 overall, 3-10 R 2) jumped all over the Hornets (12-4, 9-4) with six runs in the top of the first frame as Aidan McCracken came through with a RBI single, Ethan Nightingale drew a bases-loaded walk and Nate Fezell delivered a three-run double.
But, it was all Hornets after that as they plated five runs in the second inning, two in the third, three in the fourth and three more in the sixth to complete the comeback.
Bertolasio led the way with four hits while Noah Jordan had a double, two singles and three RBIs. Johnny Leedham, Zac Lanschak and Tyson Djakovich added two hits apiece with Leedham and Lanschak each stroking a double while Dennis Fedele launched a solo home run.
Fezell also had a single for the Knights while Alex Wible slammed a double. Matt Wimer took the loss on the mound, giving up seven earned runs on eight hits with six strikeouts and five walks in 2 2/3 innings.
Franklin will host Oil City on Wednesday.
Titusville 7, Sharon 2
SHARON -- Kam Mong hurled a five-hit, complete game while Drew Wheeling went 3-for4 at the plate as Titusville won its second game in a row following a 7-2 decision over Titusville in Region 2 action.
Coach Roy Schweitzer's Rockets (10-7 overall, 8-5 R 2) scored two runs in the first inning on a RBI double by Jaxon Covell and a run-scoring single by Landon Baker. They went on to add five more runs in the fourth as Wheeling stroked a RBI double, Nate Stearns brought in a run with a sacrifice fly while Kasen Neely added a run-producing single while two other runs scored on errors.
Mong made the lead stand up as he allowed two runs, one earned, on five hits with six strikeouts and one walk in seven innings on the mound.
Wheeling also had a triple as part of his three hits while Neely and Baker had two singles each, Covell had a double and Mason Titus added a single.
Santino Piccirilli laced a triple and a single and had the Tigers' only RBI while Mark Cattron doubled and Derek Douglas and Ethan Englemore had a single apiece.
Titusville will close out the regular season on Wednesday at Conneaut Area.