Jacob Teeter cracked a double and a single while driving in three runs and Will McMahon had a solid outing on the mound as Oil City snapped a five-game losing streak with a 13-5 road victory over Franklin on Wednesday in Region 2 baseball action.
Coach Mike Highfield's Oilers (6-12 overall, 5-9 R 2) held a 1-0 lead through four innings, but they started to heat up in the with two runs. The Knights (6-13, 3-11) answered with two runs in the home half of the fifth, but they couldn't keep pace as the Oilers added three runs in the sixth and seven more in the seventh to polish off the win.
Hank Lockhart belted a double and two singles for the Oilers, Connor Highfield smacked a double and a single, Charlie Motter and Justen Dunkle slapped two singles apiece, Casey Rybak delivered a double while McMahon and Alex Stevens each had a single. Braylon Barber chipped in with a pair of RBIs.
McMahon kept the Knights off balance in his 5 2/3 innings on the mound as he gave up two earned runs on five hits with 11 strikeouts and two walks. Rybak worked the final 1 1/3 innings, allowing three runs, none earned, on three hits with one strikeout and one walk.
Kadin Karns singled twice and knocked in two runs for Franklin, Alex Wible had two singles and brought in a run, Luke Guth doubled and singled while Aidan McCracken and Matt Wimer each added a single with Wimer also driving in a run.
Zach Boland pitched well in defeat, allowing three runs, two earned, on six hits with seven strikeouts and two walks over 4 2/3 innings.
Franklin will host Mercer today in a non-region matchup while Oil City will host Warren in another non-region meeting on Friday.
Titusville 11, Conneaut Area 4
LINESVILLE -- Ashton Burleigh went 4-for-4 at the plate with three runs scored while Kasen Neely and Nate Stearns drove in three runs apiece as Titusville closed out its regular season with an 11-4 road win over Conneaut Area in Region 2 action.
Coach Roy Schweitzer's Rockets, who have won three row to improve to 11-7 overall and 9-5 in the region, were clinging to a 2-1 lead before plating five runs in the sixth frame and four more in the seventh to seal the victory.
Stearns had a double and a single while Neely also drilled a double as the Rockets finished with 16 hits. Jaxon Covell collected three singles and two RBIs, Mason Titus cracked a double and a single and knocked in a run, Drew Wheeling had two singles while Landon Baker and Caden Blakeslee added a single apiece.
Neely started on the mound and pitched six innings to earn the win. He gave up one earned run on four hits with six strikeouts and two walks.
Titusville will compete in next week's District 10 Class 3A playoffs.
Karns City 6, Union/A-C Valley 1
BUTLER -- Jacob Jones tossed a complete game three-hitter while Mason Sherwin doubled and drove in three runs as Karns City posted a 6-1 win over visiting Union/Allegheny-Clarion Valley in a Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference matchup at Pullman Park.
Jones allowed only one earned run on three hits with seven strikeouts and no walks in seven innings on the mound. He also helped himself at the plate with a single and an RBI.
Braden Grossman went 3-for-3 at the plate with two runs scored for the Gremlins (13-6 overall, 7-3 KSAC) while Mallick Metcalfe had two singles and Hobie Bartoe and Troy Nagel each had one single. Jacob Callihan chipped in with an RBI.
Trey Fleming tripled for the Falcon Knights (9-8, 5-5) while Zach Cooper doubled and Caden Burns singled. Seth Best recorded the team's only RBI.
Union/A-C Valley will host Cochranton on Friday.