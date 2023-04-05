Oil City, PA (16301)

Today

Thunderstorms this evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 47F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 47F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%.