Conneaut 8, Franklin 4
LINESVILLE -- Dawson Thomas tossed a two-hitter and Greg Klink launched a three-run home run as Conneaut Area doubled up visiting Franklin, 8-4, in a Region 2 matchup that was shortened due to weather.
Coach Brian Schmidt's Knights (2-2 overall, 0-2 R 2) took a 3-0 lead in the top of the third on a two-run single by Aidan McCracken and a fielder's choice grounder by Ethan Nightingale. The Eagles came back to tie the game at 3-3 on an RBI single by Gavin White in the home half of the third and an RBI single by Alex Nottingham and a passed ball in the fourth.
Franklin briefly took the lead back at 4-3 on a sacrifice fly by Nightingale, but the Eagles put the game away with five runs in the home half of the frame. The tying run came home after Trent Roncaglione was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded while the go-ahead run crossed the plate on a passed ball. Klink then followed with his three-run blast to seal the win.
The Knights came up to bat in the top of the sixth, but the game was called due to bad weather with one out and Sam Wimer up at the plate.
Drew Kockler belted a double for the Knights while McCracken added a single to go with his two RBIs. Nightingale also finished with two RBIs as well.
Thomas pitched 5.1 innings to earn the win. He gave up four runs, three earned, on two hits with eight strikeouts and two walks.
Luke Guth started on the mound for FHS. He worked four innings, allowing three runs, two earned, on four hits with 11 strikeouts and three walks. Evan Turner pitched an inning, allowing five runs, none were earned, on one hit and one walk.
Franklin will travel to Fort LeBoeuf on Monday.