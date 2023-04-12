SLIPPERY ROCK -- Luke Guth led off the game with a solo home run while he also pitched 5 1/3 innings on the mound to earn the win as Franklin ended a two-game losing streak with a 9-3 victory over Slippery Rock on Wednesday in Region 2 baseball action.
Coach Brian Schmidt's Knights (3-2 overall, 1-2 R 2) plated three runs in the first inning and three more in the third to take an early 6-0 lead. They went on to add one in the fifth and two more in the sixth while the Rockets scored two runs in the fifth and one in the sixth.
Guth allowed three earned runs on four hits with 13 strikeouts and three walks. Matt Wimer pitched the final 1 2/3 innings, striking out two and walking one.
After Guth's leadoff home run, Zach Boland belted a run-scoring double and Ethan Nightingale brought in a run with a groundout. Boland got another RBI with a fielder's choice in the third before Sam Wimer delivered a run-scoring single and another run came home on a bases-loaded balk.
Alex Wible came in to score in the fifth on a wild pitch while Luke Guth scored on an error in the sixth before Aidan McCracken smacked an RBI single to bring home Drew Kockler for the final run of the game for the Knights.
Franklin will be back in action on Friday at Titusville.
Titusville 10, Oil City 0
Drew Wheeling and Ashton Burleigh combined to hurl a two-hit shutout while Landon Baker went 4-for-4 at the plate with two RBIs as Titusville came away with a 10-0 road victory over Oil City in Region 2 action.
Coach Roy Schweitzer's Rockets, who improved to 5-1 overall and 3-0 in the region, plated four runs in the top of the first inning, two in the second and one in the third to sport an early 7-0 lead. They tacked on three insurance runs in the top of the seventh.
Wheeling started on the mound and pitched five innings to earn the win. He gave up both hits while fanning eight and walking three. Burleigh worked the final two frames, striking out four and walking one.
Baker had a double and a two-run single among his four hits while Mason Titus also had a big day at the plate for the Rockets with double, two singles and an RBI groundout. Nate Stearns and Burleigh each had an RBI double with Burleigh also bringing home a run on a sacrifice fly. Kasen Neely chipped in with an RBI single, Kam Mong had a single and sacrifice fly, Hunter Thomas had a single and an RBI groundout while Caden Blakeslee brought in a run with a groundout.
Jacob Teeter and Connor Highfield each had a single for the Oilers. Alex Stevens, Teeter and Charlie Motter all saw time on the mound for the Oilers, combining to allow 10 runs, eight earned, on 12 hits with two strikeouts and four walks.
Both teams will play again on Friday as Titusville will entertain Franklin while Oil City will host Hickory.
Union/A-C Valley 8, North Clarion 0
FRILLS CORNERS -- Sebastian Link slammed a two-run homer and Bailey Crissman pitched six shutout inning of one-hit ball as Union/Allegheny-Clarion Valley blanked homestanding North Clarion, 8-0, in KSAC action.
The Falcons Knights scored a run in the top of the second inning off North Clarion starter Drake Irwin and it stayed that way until they exploded for five runs in the fifth. Union/A-C Valley added a pair of insurance runs in the seventh.
Link had a single and home run to lead the way while Zach Cooper doubled. Adding a single each were Seth Best, Trey Fleming, Lane Bauer and Crissman.
Crissman gave up just one hit in his six innings on the hill. He did not issue a walk and struck out 10. Link pitched the seventh inning, giving up a hit and striking out one.
Wade Peters smacked a double for the Wolves and Zeelan Hargenrader added a single.
Irwin went 4 2/3 innings and gave up five hits, six runs (four earned) with three walks and four strikeouts. Aiden Hartle hurled the final 2 1/3 innings and allowed two hits, two runs (one earned) with a walk and seven punchouts.
SOFTBALL
Union/A-C Valley 8, Rocky Grove 2
Lexi Bauer and Bella Ielase each had three hits and Bauer knocked in six runs as Union/Allegheny-Clarion Valley notched its third straight win with an 8-2 triumph over homestanding Rocky Grove in non-region play.
Bauer's three-run, inside-the-park home run in the top of the third inning broke up a scoreless game, but the Orioles (0-6) got one back in the bottom of the frame on Kaylin Jacoby's inside-the-park solo homer.
Coach Mike Meals' Falcon Knights (4-3) answered with two runs in the fourth and added three more in the seventh. Rocky Grove's other tally came in the sixth as Rae Montgomery doubled and scored on Kaylee Knapp's RBI single.
Bauer's big day at the plate included a single, double and home run while Ielase, who scored three times, had a single, double and triple. Alivya Hartzell banged out two singles while Rylan Strauser and Kaya Wetzel had one single apiece. Strauser and Maddy Dehart each added an RBI.
Montgomery singled and doubled for the Orioles while Emily Rice singled twice and Jacoby homered. Adding a single apiece were Paige Cresswell, Knapp and losing pitcher Elizabeth Mawhinney.
Mackenzie Parks was the winning pitcher. She went the distance and allowed eight hits, two runs (both earned) with one walk and eight strikeouts.
Rocky Grove will play today at Maplewood while Union/A-C Valley travels to play Oil City on Friday.
Keystone 7, Redbank 5
KNOX -- Leah Exley went the distance in the circle and also belted one of Keystone's three doubles as the Panthers plated two late runs to pull out a 7-5 win over visiting Redbank Valley in a Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference matchup.
Both teams struck early with the Bulldogs tallying three runs in the top of the first before the Panthers answered with four runs in the home half of the frame. The Bulldogs scored one run in the third and another in the fifth while the Panthers added a run in the fourth to tie the game at 5-5, but Keystone came through with two runs in the sixth to notch the win.
Exley gave up five runs, four earned, on 11 hits with eight strikeouts and no walks in seven innings in the circle. She also doubled and scored three runs.
Natalie Bowser also cranked a double and scored twice for the Panthers, Emma Gruber doubled and scored a run while Emilee Dixon singled and drove in a run and Lydia Sheatz added an RBI.
Mackenzie Foringer led the Bulldogs with four singles, Quinn White followed with three hits, including a double and a triple, while Taylor Ripple had two singles and Bella Orr and Keyauna Schimp each had one single.
Keystone will play again on Friday at Cranberry.
TENNIS
Grove City 4, Oil City 1
Oil City's Spencer Greene continued his strong play, notching a come-from-behind win at No. 3 singles, but the homestanding Oilers dropped a 4-1 decision to Grove City in Region 1 action.
The visiting Eagles took the first two singles' matches as Ryan Waugaman topped Jackson Dilks at No. 1, 6-3, 6-1, and Caleb Baumgartner followed with a 6-2, 6-0 win over Dylan Bly at No. 2.
Greene halted Grove City's run by rallying past Pierson Badowski at No. 3. Badowski took the first set, 6-2, before Greene stormed back to even the match with a 6-4 victory in the second set. The third set came down to a seven-point tiebreaker, which Greene dominated, 7-1.
Grove City wound up sweeping the two doubles' matches to pull out the team win. At No. 1 doubles, Landon Schofield and Noah Bovard outlasted Simon Burkett and Austin Morrison, 6-3, 6-4, while at No. 2, Shane Cavalo and Landon Mercer downed Justin Garland and Sam Smith, 6-0, 6-1.
Oil City (1-4) will play Friday at Titusville.
Greenville 5, Rocky Grove 0
GREENVILLE -- Alex Harcourt, Isaac Hightree and Finn Butcher each rolled to straight-set singles' victories to power Greenville to a 5-0 win over visiting Rocky Grove in Region 1 play.
Harcourt defeated Tyler Thompson at No. 1 singles, 6-0, 6-0, Hightree followed at No. 2 with a sweep of Brianna Barnett, 6-0, 6-0 and Butcher sealed up the Trojans' team win with a 6-0, 6-0 sweep of Andrew Young at No. 3.
Greenville also took both doubles' matches. Saku Fujita and Zach Morgan bested Miranda Gardner and Cailyn Monaco, 6-0, 6-1, at No. 1 while the No. 2 team of Bryce Stefanowicz and Blayne Knauf ousted Chloe Kahl and Keynann Nye, 6-0, 6-0.