BASEBALL
Warren 9, Oil City 4
Warren's Konnor Hoffman doubled, homered and drove in four runs to help lift the visiting Dragons to a 9-4 non-region road win over Oil City.
Coach Mike Highfield's Oilers (6-13) jumped on top with two runs in the bottom of the second inning, but Warren answered with four runs in the top of the third and added three more in the sixth to go up, 7-3.
In addition to Hoffman's big day at the plate, the Dragons also received three singles and a pair of runs scored from Ben Sowa while Owen Blum singled twice. Also adding singles were Giovanni Elinsky and Carson Farr.
The Oilers collected six hits as Jacob Teeter led the way with two singles while Connor Highfield and Casey Rybak each doubled. Chipping in with singles were Alex Stevens and Jacob VanWormer.
Stevens started on the mound for Oil City and was followed by Teeter, Charlie Motter and Rybak. The quartet combined to allow nine hits, nine runs (six earned) and five walks with four strikeouts.
Union/A-C Valley 12, Cranberry 6
RIMERSBURG -- Trey Fleming went 3-for-4 at the plate with a triple, three runs scored and three RBIs as Union/Allegheny-Clarion Valley closed out its regular season with a 12-6 win over visiting Cranberry.
The Falcon Knights fell behind 2-0 after the top of the first frame, but they responded with four runs in the home half of the first, three in the second, three more in the fourth and two in the fifth to pull away for good.
Zach Cooper and Lane Bauer followed with two singles apiece with Bauer driving in two runs and Cooper one. Bailey Crissman had a single and an RBI while Seth Best and Chase Ruth each added a single.
Crissman started on the mound and worked four innings to earn the win. He gave up three runs, two earned, on seven hits with three strikeouts and one walk.
Cole Findlay and Austin Shoup led the Berries with three singles and an RBI apiece, Landon Baker ripped a double and knocked in two runs, Cayden Baker singled and drive in a run while Travis Carbaugh, Aiden Ward and Colin Zerbe each added a single.
Both teams will compete in next week's District 9 playoffs as Cranberry will travel to Pullman Park on Monday to take on Moniteau in a Class 2A matchup while Union/A-C Valley will trek to Cameron County on Tuesday in a Class 1A meeting.