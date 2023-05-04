Conneaut Area 11, Franklin 0
Franklin's bats were never able to get going as the Knights dropped an 11-0 decision at home to Conneaut Area in a Region 2 baseball clash on Thursday.
The Eagles (7-5, 4-5 R2) jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the second inning and never looked back, adding once apiece in the third, fifth and sixth innings before putting the game away with five in the top of the seventh to set the final.
The Knights (6-7, 3-7 R2) managed just two hits -- a single each from Drew Kockler and Aidan McCracken -- against Eagles starter Dawson Thomas, who struck out nine and walked just one in the complete-game victory.
Kyle Herr, Gavin White and Greg Klink drove in two runs apiece on two hit each, including doubles from Herr and Klink.
Zach Boland took the loss for Franklin, tossing the first 4.1 innings, fanning six and walking three while surrendering five runs (three earned) on four hits.
The Knights will host Titusville on Monday.
Hickory 3, Titusville 2
HERMITAGE -- Johnny Leedham tripled home two runs while Dennis Fedele and Tyson Djakovich combined on a three-hitter as Hickory pulled out a 3-2 win at home over Titusville in Region 2 play.
The Hornets (10-2 overall, 7-2 R2) used three consecutive walks and a sacrifice fly from Connor Stoyer to grab a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the second and Leedham tripled in Luca Bertolasio and Fedele in the third to make it 3-0.
The Rockets, who have lost four straight and five of their past six games, answered with two runs in the top of the fourth against Fedele as Jaxon Covell walked and stole second before Kasen Neely belted a two-run home run to centerfield.
Titusville (7-6, 5-4 R2) had runners at second and third with no outs in the sixth, but failed to score.
Both teams finished with three hits. Neely homered for the Rockets while Nate Stearns and Kam Mong singled. Leedham tripled for the Hornets with Bertolasio and Zac Lanshak adding a single apiece.
Drew Wheeling started and pitched four innings for Titusville. He gave up two hits and three runs with six walks and three strikeouts. Mong pitched two scoreless innings of one-hit relief, walking one and fanning five.
Fedele hurled five innings for Hickory, giving up three hits and two runs with two walks and six strikeouts. Djakovich earned the save with two innings of scoreless relief, walking two.
Titusville will play Monday at Franklin.