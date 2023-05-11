Titusville 7, Oil City 3
TITUSVILLE -- Jaxon Covell, Landon Baker and winning pitcher Kasen Neely smacked three hits apiece as Titusville pulled away for a 7-3 win at home over Oil City in Region 2 play at the Ed Myer Complex.
Coach Roy Schweitzer's Rockets (10-5 overall, 8-5 R2) scored two runs in the bottom of the first inning and another in the second for an early 3-0 lead before the Oilers of coach Mike Highfield plated three runs in the top of the fourth to knot the score at 3-3.
Jacob Teeter singled to lead off the Oiler fourth and went to third on Connor Highfield's single. Both Teeter and Highfield eventually scored on errors. The third run of the inning was driven in by Alex Stevens, who singled home courtesy runner Matt Ames, who was running for Charlie Motter, who had walked.
However, Titusville got the lead back with a run in the bottom of the fourth before adding three insurance runs in the fifth.
Covell had a single, double and triple for the Rockets, who finished with 12 hits. Neely singled twice and doubled while Baker had three singles. Also adding a single each were Mason Titus, Kam Mong and Drew Wheeling. Neely and Titus drove in two runs apiece.
The Oilers (5-11, 4-8) collected six singles, one each from Teeter, Highfield, Motter, Stevens, Casey Rybak and Justen Dunkle.
Neely went the distance for the mound win. He gave up six hits, three runs and struck out one.
Will McMahon started and pitched three innings. He allowed seven hits, three runs (two earned) with two walks and six strikeouts. Rybak was tagged with the loss. He also pitched three innings in relief and gave up five hits, four runs (three earned) with two walks and two punchouts.
Both teams will be back in action on Monday as Oil City will host Grove City while Titusville will play at Sharon.
SOFTBALL
Jamestown 10, Oil City 0 (6)
JAMESTOWN -- Reese Schaller belted a double and a two-run home run while Morgan Biles pitched a three-hit shutout as the homestanding Muskies logged a 10-0 win over Oil City in Region 4 play.
Schaller broke up a scoreless game with her two-run shot in the third. Jamestown (13-2 overall, 8-1 R4) added two more in the fifth and ended the game early with a six-run sixth.
Kiley Matters and Josie Pfaff each added two singles for the Muskies, Biles tripled while Kalani Spurlock, Madilyn Enterline and Claire Jones each singled.
Libbie Arnink pounded a single and double for the Oilers (7-9, 6-8) and Abby Foley singled.
Oil City will host Grove City on Tuesday.