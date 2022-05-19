Cranberry's Kenny Lavrich and Austin Fento combined on a five-hitter Thursday as the Berries wrapped up their baseball season with a 4-2 home win over Allegheny-Clarion Valley/Union in Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference action.
Coach Patrick Irwin's Berries, who finished 6-8 on the season, scored three runs in the bottom of the first inning to take a lead they would not relinquish. Lavrich led off with a single, stole second and scored on Preston Forrest's double. Austin Shoup followed with a run-scoring double as well and he wound up scoring the third run on a two-out RBI single by Chase Wenner.
The Falcon Knights (9-8) got a run in the fourth on a double by Trey Fleming on a single by Gary Amsler, but the Berries answered as courtesy runner Landon Burgdorfer scored on Ashton Weaver's two-out, RBI single.
A-C Valley/Union got its final run in the fifth as Sebastian Link doubled and scored on a throwing error.
Lavrich went five innings for the mound win. He gave up five hits and two runs (one earned). He did not issue a walk and struck out seven. Fento pitched two innings of hitless innings of relief for the save. He walked one and fanned two.
Shoup doubled twice to pace Cranberry's offensive attack. Forrest also doubled while Lavrich, Wenner, Fento and Weaver added a single apiece.
Ryan Cooper, Fleming and Link had two-baggers for the Falcon Knights while Lane Bauer and Amsler each singled.
A-C Valley/Union, the sixth seed, will visit third-seeded Clarion-Limestone at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday in the opening round of the Dsitrict 9 Class A playoffs.