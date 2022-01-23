VARSITY GIRLS
CLARION (33)
Simko 1 2-8 4, Best 2 2-7 7, Anthony 1 2-8 5, Alston 3 1-4 7, G. Babington 1 0-2 2, Ketner 4 0-2 8, Lopez 0 0-0 0. Totals: 12 7-31 33.
KEYSTONE (35)
Gruber 2 2-2 6, Traister 1 0-0 2, Patrick 0 0-0 0, S. Bell 2 0-0 4, J. Bell 0 0-1 0, Reyes 0 0-0 0, Winters 0 0-0 0, Bowser 10 2-3 23. Totals: 15 4-6 35.
Score by Quarters
Clarion;5;7;12;9;--;33
Keystone;12;6;4;13;--;35
3-point goals -- Clarion 2 (Best, Anthony), Keystone (Bowser).
REDBANK VALLEY (47)
Bonanno 0 0-0 0, Rearick 4 1-2 13, Smathers 1 1-4 4, Bowser 0 0-0 0, Clouse 2 0-0 4, Ripple 0 0-2 0, Foringer 0 0-0 0, Bond 2 2-2 6, Barnett 0 0-0 0, Huffman 3 5-8 13, Hetrick 0 0-0 0, Harmon 2 3-6 7, Edmonds 0 0-0 0, Davis 0 0-0 0. Totals: 14 11-24 47.
INDIANA (70)
H. Cook 9 5-6 27, Kovalchick 2 7-8 11, Fiala 6 4-5 15, Ciocca 1 0-0 3, Antonacci 2 0-0 6, Lubold 1 0-2 2, Boyer 1 2-2 4, G. Cook 0 0-0 0, Stossel 0 2-2 2. Totals: 22 19-25 70.
Score by Quarters
Redbank Valley;14;14;16;3;--;47
Indiana;22;16;14;18;--;70
3-point goals -- 7 (Rearick 4, Huffman 2, Smathers), Indiana 7 (H. Cook 4, Antonacci 2, Ciocca).
LAKEVIEW (52)
Gadsby 5 10-10 21, Sefton 3 0-0 7, Peltonen 2 0-0 4, Marsteller 0 1-2 1, Ke. Seddon 2 1-2 7, Kepner 2 0-0 5, Olson 3 1-2 7, Ky. Seddon 0 0-0 . Totals: 17 13-16 52.
FRANKLIN (45)
Bashor 9 4-5 22, Billingsley 3 0-0 7, Adams 0 0-0 0, Ja. Blum 2 0-0 5, Je. Blum 1 4-4 6, LaJeunesse 2 0-0 5, Ekis 0 0-0 0, Hicks 0 0-0 0, Fitzgerald 0 0-0 0. Totals: 17 8-9 45.
Score by Quarters
Lakeivew;4;17;8;23;--;52
Franklin;17;4;12;12;--;45
3-point goals -- Lakeview 5 (Ke. Seddon 2, Gadsby, Sefton, Kepner), Franklin 3 (Billingsley, Ja. Blum, LaJeunesse).
KANE (32)
Jekielak 1 0-0 2, Smith 6 0-0 12, Anderson 2 2-3 6, A. Haight 2 2-6 6, R. Haight 1 0-0 2, Danielson 1 0-0 2, Tigani 1 0-0 2, Hillman 1 0-0 2. Totals: 14 4-9 32.
NORTH CLARION (55)
M. McFarland 4 0-0 8, Bauer 0 0-0 0, Green 3 1-2 7, O. Siegel 1 0-0 2, E. McFarland 0 4-5 4, Homan 0 0-0 0, Kriebel 4 0-2 10, G. Siegel 8 0-0 16, Lutz 1 0-0 2, Aites 3 0-0 6, Steinman 0 0-0 0. Totals: 24 5-9 55.
Score by Quarters
Kane;4;8;10;10;--;32
North Clarion;12;12;17;14;--;55
3-point goals -- North Clarion (Kriebel 2).